Joint candidates in LB polls: PTI, PML-Q holding consultations

LAHORE: The alliance between the ruling PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is being moved forward with sincerity and the consultation process for fielding joint candidates in the local bodies elections would continue.

This was resolved in a meeting between Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. Federal Minister for Water Resources Ch Moonis Elahi was also present.

During the meeting, country’s political situation, coalition affairs and other administrative issues came under discussion, the sources said. Both of them agreed to further strengthen the working relationship.

The CM said that there is the best working relationship with PML-Q, adding that the consultation process on important issues would be continued. The journey of public service would be accelerated and the critics would be responded through performance by the government, he added. The CM maintained that the durable work done by the PTI-led government is unique as important relief has been provided to the masses.

Pervez Elahi vowed to jointly work for providing relief to the masses and emphasised that the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022