ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 99.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.37%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.33%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 120.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.69%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,632 Increased By 22 (0.48%)
BR30 19,743 Increased By 254.4 (1.31%)
KSE100 45,019 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,690 Increased By 43.3 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Garo to Keti Bandar road: NHA directed to start work within 15 days

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Monday, directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to start work on Garo to Keti Bandar road within 15 days. The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications met with Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi in the chair, here on Monday, to examine the on-going projects of the NHA in Balochistan and Sindh, to examine issues of Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway (M-9) and closure of Post Offices in Sajwal (Sindh) and Darro (Sindh). The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Ramesh Lal, Dr Darshan, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications.

In the meeting, the issue of construction of Garo to Kati Bandar Road came under consideration. Convener Committee Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi said that the NHA have been giving deadline on this road but so far nothing has been done.

The NHA officials informed the committee that they want to do this work, but do not want litigation. There was an issue of funds. The contractor said that they got the first bill payments in three installments and have an issue of payment.

Member NHA Asim Amin said that the NHA is now opening assignment account for every project, which will be a project and funds will be released for that. The convener committee said that the NHA officers, Tufail Sheikh and Arbab Ali repeatedly gave misstatement before the committee and they would send this matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NHA officials urged the committee for not sending the matter to the NAB as it will further delay the work. Within 15 days, work on this project will be started with the approval of bridge financing from the NHA Executive Board.

The committee directed to start the work with the approval of bridge financing during the 15 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Highways Authority NHA Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi Keti Bandar road

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Garo to Keti Bandar road: NHA directed to start work within 15 days

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories