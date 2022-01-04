Garo to Keti Bandar road: NHA directed to start work within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Monday, directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to start work on Garo to Keti Bandar road within 15 days. The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications met with Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi in the chair, here on Monday, to examine the on-going projects of the NHA in Balochistan and Sindh, to examine issues of Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway (M-9) and closure of Post Offices in Sajwal (Sindh) and Darro (Sindh). The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Ramesh Lal, Dr Darshan, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications.

In the meeting, the issue of construction of Garo to Kati Bandar Road came under consideration. Convener Committee Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi said that the NHA have been giving deadline on this road but so far nothing has been done.

The NHA officials informed the committee that they want to do this work, but do not want litigation. There was an issue of funds. The contractor said that they got the first bill payments in three installments and have an issue of payment.

Member NHA Asim Amin said that the NHA is now opening assignment account for every project, which will be a project and funds will be released for that. The convener committee said that the NHA officers, Tufail Sheikh and Arbab Ali repeatedly gave misstatement before the committee and they would send this matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NHA officials urged the committee for not sending the matter to the NAB as it will further delay the work. Within 15 days, work on this project will be started with the approval of bridge financing from the NHA Executive Board.

The committee directed to start the work with the approval of bridge financing during the 15 days.

