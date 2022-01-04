E&P blocks: minister says 3rd bidding will be held in March

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had so far held two bidding rounds for the award of new oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks, and the third one would be conducted in March.

Advertisements for the purpose have already been published, he tweeted.

Contrary to the PTI government’s efforts to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas to meet the country’s ever-growing energy needs, the minister said the past regime of PML-N did not conduct even a single bid-round during its five-year tenure.

Under the third round, Hammad Azhar a few days back tweeted that 14 new oil and gas E&P blocks located in different parts of the country would be awarded.