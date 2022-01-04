ANL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
FBR reveals agri income of MPs: Rind tops the list; Zardari runner-up

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Monday, released for the first time the agriculture income of parliamentarians in “Parliamentarians’ Tax Directory Tax Year 2019”.

The data in the directory shows that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is the parliamentarian who had highest amount of agriculture income of Rs294.6 million during the said period.

Whereas, Asif Ali Zardari had an income of Rs136 million and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has Rs29.6 million.

Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar’s agriculture income was Rs42.98 million, Nawabzada Rariq Magsi’s income was Rs40.3 million, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi’s Rs22.6 million, and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s income was Rs12 million.

Agriculture income is taxed under relevant provincial income tax laws.

In Sindh, top agriculture income was earned by Ali Hassan of Rs58.9 million. Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani’s income was Rs48 million, Nadir Ali Magsi’s income was Rs43 million, Sharjeel Inam’s Rs35 million, Awais Qadir Shah Rs24 million, Faryal Talpur Rs23.3 million, and agriculture income tax of Malik Asad Sikander was Rs22.5 million.

In the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht’s agriculture income was Rs31.1 million and Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak had Rs22million income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

