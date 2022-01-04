Poor inmates: Punjab govt to provide legal assistance

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide legal assistance to the jail inmates who could not engage a counsel to contest their cases.
The District Public Prosecutor under the instruction of the secretary prosecution and prosecutor general has asked the president Lahore Bar to refer applications of the bar members to be appointed as counsel of such accused. The provincial government would pay the fee to such counsel for contesting cases of the poor accused.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.