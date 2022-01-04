ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.34%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.21%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
GGGL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.42%)
GGL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
SNGP 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.51%)
TELE 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.33%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 119.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
UNITY 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,632 Increased By 22.3 (0.48%)
BR30 19,735 Increased By 246.7 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,022 Increased By 135.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,692 Increased By 45.6 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Pakistan

Poor inmates: Punjab govt to provide legal assistance

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide legal assistance to the jail inmates who could not engage a counsel to contest their cases.

The District Public Prosecutor under the instruction of the secretary prosecution and prosecutor general has asked the president Lahore Bar to refer applications of the bar members to be appointed as counsel of such accused. The provincial government would pay the fee to such counsel for contesting cases of the poor accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab govt jail inmates

