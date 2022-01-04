ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 98.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.44%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.01%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,635 Increased By 25.5 (0.55%)
BR30 19,738 Increased By 249.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 149.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By 50.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Fall of Dhaka: speakers underscore need for objective analysis

Press Release 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: “After 50 years of the separation of East and West Pakistan, it is time we use the lens of facts and objective analysis to tell the untold story about the reasons that led to the creation of Bangladesh.”

This was stated by Senator (R) Javed Jabbar in a discussion hosted by South Asia Forum.

Among the other speakers of the discussion were Dr. Huma Baqai and Dr. Junaid Ahmed. It was moderated by Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Chairman, South Asia Forum. The talk was held with particular reference to the recent launch of an English documentary film “Separation of East Pakistan – The Untold Story,” produced by Javed Jabbar.

In his keynote address, Javed Jabbar said the documentary on the separation of East Pakistan is not the first or the last attempt to know the obscure facts about the fall of Dhaka in 1971 as how the history has purposefully been manipulated against Pakistan to ensure continued unrest between the two Muslim nations who were once part of the same country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Huma Baqai, an author and Associate Professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, said there is currently a wave of goodwill between Pakistan and Bangladesh and this positive gesture must be continued to lead both the countries towards stronger ties and mutual cooperation in different areas.

In his address, Dr. Junaid Ahmed, who is the author of the book ‘Creation of Bangladesh: Myths Exploded’, focused on demystifying the baseless propaganda peddled by Indian lobbyists, particularly with regards to the mass killing of about 3 million Bengalis in East Pakistan, as such a mass level of carnage committed against the Bengalis could never be a possibility, as falsely disseminated by India.

Concluded with a warm question and answer session with the audience, the talk was attended by eminent scholars, intellectuals, celebrities and a large number of people from different walks of life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fall of Dhaka Javed Jabbar Syed Jawaid Iqbal

