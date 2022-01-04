Studying arts is no less important, says Pirzada Qasim

KARACHI: Renowned poet and academician Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui Monday said studying art, literature and poetry is equally important as studying science and technology and studies have proven that integrating the arts with science and technology, business and other fields of knowledge enhances creativity and results in creating better human beings.

“Studying art, literature and poetry along with science and technology can help professionals from different walks of life, especially healthcare professionals in developing the skills required to cultivate a healing environment, support the physical, mental and emotional recovery of patients. It also provides them the required imagination to initiate research on problems facing mankind and come up with innovative solutions,” Dr Pirazada Qasim said while speaking at the launch of a thematic calendar at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The 23rd thematic calendar on concept of human being in the Urdu Poetry has been prepared by the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum, led-by Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Khawaja Razi Haider and it was formally launched during the ceremony at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday evening.

Accompanied by Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Khawaja Razi Haider, renowned psychiatrist Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, eminent cardiologist Prof Dr Muhammad Ishaque, Dr Mansoor Ahmed and Syed Jamshed Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of local pharmaceutical firm, Prof Pirzada Qasim said people are living a mechanical life these days but in order to know and learn about themselves, they need to study about themselves.

Praising the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum for continuously launching thematic calendars on variety of themes including art, culture, literature, poetry, religion as well as Muslim scientists, Dr Prizada Qasim said the literary forum and its sponsor Pharmevo are doing a wonderful job to promote art and literature in the society, especially among the healthcare fraternity.

Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Khawaja Razi Haider said their Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum was launching the thematic calendars for last 22 years and its 23rd calendar was based on the concept of human being in the eyes of great Urdu poets like Mir, Ghalib, Iqbal and others, who highlighted different aspects regarding superiority of humans on all other form of life on the earth.

He maintained that their forum not only prepares the thematic calendars on regular basis on different themes but also try to promote art, culture and literature in the society to transform people into better human being.

CEO of local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, Syed Jamshed Ahmed said they believe in the physical and intellectual wellbeing of the people in society and as part of the social responsibility, they were preparing thematic calendars, publishing books, holding literary activities and promoting research in the area of healthcare.

“It is the 23rd calendar in 22 years and we do months of research every year, involve professionals like Khawaja Razi Haider, seek advice from poets and academicians like Prof Qasim Raza Siddiqui and consults artists, poets, historians to make these calendars a piece of art and literature,” Syed Jamshed Ahmed added.

He maintained that in addition to providing quality medicines to people, they were also trying to invest in the intellectual development of the people and to pay back to the society, which is part of their dream for the establishment of a healthy society.

Renowned psychiatrists Prof Iqbal Afridi said it was a unique idea to use the annual calendar for the spread of knowledge, literature and promotion of poetry and added that he waits for the thematic calendar of Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum (JMAF) every year.

