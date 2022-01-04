ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
Heavy rainfall likely in Balochistan’s coastal areas

INP 04 Jan 2022

GWADAR: The Met Office on Monday predicted heavy rainfall with stormy winds in coastal areas of Balochistan. The wet spell in the coastal belt of Balochistan will begin from today and end by January 06, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Provincial fisheries department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the rough weather. “Fishermen should avoid to go for fishing in the sea for four days,” the fisheries department said in an advisory.

“To avoid losses boats should be anchored at safe places during rough weather,” the department said. Most of the areas in Balochistan including Quetta have received rainfall, while Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai mountains have received snowfall.

Minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to 03 degree Celsius amid frosty winds. Mercury dropped to minus 2 in Kalat and minus 4 in Ziarat. More rain and snowfall is expected in Quetta and several other areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours, according to weather forecast.

