Arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination, anti-polio drive reviewed

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that people thought that they got rid of coronavirus but on the contrary a new variant of Coronavirus Omicron was more dangerous and spread faster than previous types of Coronavirus and if SOPs were not followed it could spread faster.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Coronavirus Vaccination and Anti-Polio Campaign at his office in Shahbaz Building Hyderabad today. Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Divisional Task Force on Polio Focal Person Dr. Jamshed Khanzada and representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other relevant agencies attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners, DHOs and other concerned officers of other districts of the division attended the meeting through video link.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed all the DCs of the division to create awareness among the people that Coronavirus pandemic had not ended but its risk had increased in this season and added that to avoid this pandemic it was imperative to implement on SOPs and use masks and sanitizers.

He directed all the DCs to expedite the vaccination process in their districts while the process of vaccination of children above 12 years of age in schools and colleges should be completed as soon as possible. He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs and arrange meetings with marriage halls owners to ensure masks and sanitizers in marriage halls and no one would be allowed without vaccination in marriage halls.

He further directed to the concerned officers to ensured coronavirus SOPs at hospitals, shrines, recreational places and transit points.

The Deputy Commissioners of the Division briefed that the targets of vaccination almost in all districts were being achieved and SOPs was also being implemented in their districts.

Later, another meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch to review the performance of the last anti-polio campaign.

Divisional Commissioner said that a letter would be sent to the Chief Secretary for the officers performing well and they would be awarded appreciation certificates while in this regard prizes would also be given for encouraging the staff working in the districts.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Ali Memon while briefing the meeting about the statistics related to the performance of the last anti-polio campaign informed that no case of polio was reported in the division in 2021 while environmental samples of Dadu and Hyderabad were also remained negative.

