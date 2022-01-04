ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.9%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
GTECH 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PACE 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PTC 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.55%)
TELE 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
TPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TRG 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WAVES 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,641 Increased By 31.2 (0.68%)
BR30 19,754 Increased By 265.5 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,100 Increased By 212.7 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By 95.6 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
India’s Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

MUMBAI: India’s Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal, arguing that India’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future.

Amazon successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment in debt-laden Future to block the Indian retailer’s attempt to sell retail assets to a rival, alleging breach of certain contracts. But the Indian antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, in December suspended the 2019 deal saying Amazon suppressed information while seeking approvals.

The long-running dispute is being heard by a Singapore arbitration panel, but both sides have been fighting parallel cases in Indian courts to enforce or overrule certain decisions taken by the arbitrator. In the latest Future Retail filing in New Delhi, the company argues that since the 2019 deal no longer has antitrust approval, it has “no legal existence” in India and Amazon can no longer assert any of its rights.

The “continuation of the entire arbitration proceedings is a perpetuation of illegality,” Future said in its filing dated Dec. 31. The case will likely be heard by the court later on Monday. Future and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The filing also showed that Future’s appeal to the Delhi High Court comes after the Singapore arbitration panel did not agree to its immediate demands to terminate the proceedings, saying arguments would continue this month. A source with direct knowledge said Amazon had told the Singapore arbitrator in December that the CCI’s suspension of the 2019 deal does not mean the transaction is void, as the watchdog has allowed Amazon to reapply for clearances.

Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of its 2019 deal in deciding to sell retail assets to Reliance, and the U.S. company’s position has so far been backed by the Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts. Future denies any wrongdoing. But people familiar with the case say the antitrust suspension could make it easier for Future to push through its attempts to sell retail assets to Reliance and weaken Amazon’s legal position.

The dispute over Future Retail, which has more than 1,500 supermarket and other outlets, is the most hostile flashpoint between Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and Reliance, run by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, as they try to gain the upper hand in winning retail consumers.

Amazon.com New Delhi court India’s Future Retail India’s antitrust agency

