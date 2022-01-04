ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
Pakistan

LWMC asked to increase number of waste collection points

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the Lahore Waster Management Company (LWMC) to come up with a plan to further increase the number of waste collection points and find an alternative site for the closed waste collection points within a week.

In this connection, he was chairing a meeting here on Monday, which was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division Captain Muhammad Usman (R), Punjab Local Government Special Secretary Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ali Sher Chatha, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and other officials. The meeting deliberated on increasing the number of waste collection points in Lahore and further improving the sanitation situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

