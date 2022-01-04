ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
Balochistan: Punjab governor highlights importance of development

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Terming development of Balochistan imperative for the country’s progress and prosperity, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the uplift of all the provinces including Balochistan.

He was talking to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, here at Governor House on Monday. During the meeting, they exchanged views about the country’s political situation and issues related to Balochistan. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani said on the occasion that the PTI and our party are at same page for the development of Balochistan.

“We will ensure provision of basic facilities to the people. Everyone has to think beyond political interests to tackle the challenges of the country. The strength of the Parliament is the strength of democracy and nation,” he said. The governor said, “We are strengthening democracy in the country. We are moving forward along with allies and all the decisions are taken with the consent of allies. We will make Pakistan a peaceful, developed and strong country by working together.”

He said, “Undoubtedly, development of Balochistan is essential for the prosperity of Pakistan. It is our utmost priority to provide the facilities of health and education to the people of Balochistan. We are providing clean drinking water from the platform of Sarwar Foundation”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

