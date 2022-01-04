ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
63pc of complaints filed by overseas resolved: VC OPC

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan has claimed that in 2021, remittances of 30 billion have been received from overseas Pakistanis. In the last three years, 63% of the complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis have been resolved. New projects will be inaugurated soon to provide better facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation from USA, Italy, Turkey and Austria at the head office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab here on Monday.

The delegation led by Dr. Khushi, Ali Khokhar, Omar Ishaq, Muhammad Usman Allama Zaheerul Hassan and others were included.

On this occasion, Vice Chairperson Overseas said that the government is well aware of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and their immediate solution is the first priority of the (OPC). He said that due to the valuable services of overseas Pakistanis, for the first time in Pakistan their right to vote has been resolved. He further informed the delegation that under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, in a short span of three months, all facilities have been provided to overseas Pakistanis under one roof including Mall Markz, Mobile Application, Call Center Helpline, TEVATA Desk, Nadra Desk includes establishment of Desk for Overseas Pakistanis in LDA, Tourism Desk, Rent a Car for Overseas Pakistanis, Counter of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and Passport Office.

On the occasion, the delegation of Overseas Pakistanis thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar for taking personal interest in solving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and commended the performance of the Vice Chairperson (OPC) and his entire team numbers.

