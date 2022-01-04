ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.47%)
AVN 98.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.38%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.89%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.69%)
TELE 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.78%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.4 (0.6%)
BR30 19,728 Increased By 239.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,063 Increased By 176 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,714 Increased By 67 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Withdrawal of ST exemption on agri implements: PKI says proposed move to raise cost of cultivation by 10pc

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has claimed that proposal to withdraw sales tax exemption on agricultural implements, seed and other agricultural inputs will raise the cost of cultivation by 5 to 10 percent.

Expressing its deep concern over the proposals in Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 tabled in the National Assembly, PKI President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar while addressing a press conference on Monday said withdrawal of sales tax exemption for various crop seeds, agriculture inputs and farm implements will have far reaching consequences for the already struggling farming community.

In addition to an increasing input cost, he added the Finance Supplementary Bill is inconsistent with the existing government policy and the country’s food security needs. The 17 percent sales tax on agriculture implements, cottonseed cake, cottonseed oil, maize, rice canola, sunflower, vegetables and potato seed will directly impact the cultivation cost and put quality seed inputs out of reach of many farmers.

It is even more concerning that these taxes come at a time when the government is looking to promote oil seed crops through subsidies to lessen the burden on imports. In particular, the tax on cotton seed and its derivatives will adversely impact the cotton farmer and its allied industry. Similarly, maize crop has a major contribution towards the growth of poultry industry, with 70 percent of grain going into feed. The dairy industry is also highly dependent on the maize crop, with silage requirements increasing by the day. In 2020-2021, almost 130,000 metric tons of grain and 80,000 metric tons of silage were exported from Pakistan. With the imposition of sales tax on maize seed, the export competitiveness of maize crop will face a major challenge and hurt the livelihoods of farmers. Rice and vegetable seeds also face the same predicament. The additional tax will discourage farmers from adopting high yielding hybrid seeds, resulting in overall productivity loss and food security concerns, Khalid Khokhar added.

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) demanded that the government must review its decision to withdraw sales tax exemption on these key agriculture inputs and provide relief to the farmers during these testing times.

FBR Govt of Pakistan agri Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 Withdrawal of ST exemption Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI)

