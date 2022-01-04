Nation-building: Babar Ali asks businesspeople to play their role

LAHORE: “The business community should come forward and play its due role for nation’s building”.

This was stated by the legendary business tycoon, educationist and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali while talking to the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nauman Kabir at the Chamber. Vice President Haris Ateeq, former LCCI president Tariq Hameed, former senior vice presidents Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, Kashif Younas Meher, Amjad Ali Jawa and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Syed Babar Ali said that the business community will have to play a fundamental role in nation’s building by contributing to the education and health sectors. He said that education is the country’s most urgent need and should be focused by the government and the private sector.

Syed Babar Ali said that infrastructure development, perfection in railway, ports and other transportation sources, improvement in the education systems and skill development of the human resources are key areas for economic development of the country.

He said that the government needs to invest in logistic infrastructure such as roads, railways and ports to encourage economic growth. He said that an efficient transportation system ensures easier movement of trading goods.

He said that a good public education system creates opportunities but in Pakistan it has been ignored and as a result, literacy rate in Pakistan is grim. He said that not only the government should move up investment in the education sector but the private sector should also come forward and adopt schools.

He said that he founded the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

He said that LUMS has given scholarships of Rs 1 billion to the students.

Syed Babar Ali said that deforestation is also one of the biggest problems being faced by the country. He said that deforestation has led to severe environmental issues.

He said that more 70 percent of Sweden’s landscape is covered by forest while situation in Pakistan is awful. He said that the trees are live of the cities and the government will have to tackle the issue of deforestation. He also called to control rise in population because of which Pakistan is facing various challenges. He said that majority of the women and children are facing severe malnutrition.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir announced scholarships in LUMS for two students from Balochistan. He said that the extraordinary achievements as an entrepreneur, mentor, leader and philanthropist have left a lasting footprint across Pakistan. The business community of Pakistan takes him as a role model and considers a national treasure who personifies humility, integrity and generosity.

He said that the most of the Businesses that Syed Babar Ali has established have been joint ventures with multinational companies that have resulted in technology transfer and tremendous employment opportunities. He said that the joint ventures with multinational companies can be done in the most successful and sustainable way.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that when we talk about the higher education in Pakistan, the first name that comes to our mind is the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). He appreciated the vision and farsightedness of Syed Babar Ali that he conceived that brilliant ideas when there was hardly any university in private sector which had got international recognition. Now LUMS is globally recognized for its quality of education and many foreign students are highly desirous of taking admission in LUMS.

