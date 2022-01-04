ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
GGGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.3%)
GGL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.17%)
PACE 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.55%)
TELE 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
TPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TPLP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.74%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 29.1 (0.63%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 250.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,106 Increased By 219.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,745 Increased By 98.4 (0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
MTO PROGRAM FOR MADARIS GRADUATES, A FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE HISTORY OF ISLAMIC FINANCIAL SECTOR

04 Jan 2022

TEXT: Founded as centers of learning for the next generation of Islamic scholars and clerics, Madaris have played a huge contribution in providing Islamic education to people and have vastly dominated the education sphere for a long time. However, the benefits of Madaris have, so far, been restricted to Madaris or Masjids or clerical activities. This restriction causes limitations for Madaris students to reach their full potential and where they could be an enormous contributor to the corporate world, they do not enjoy good earning opportunities. The Shariah compliance is perhaps the only field which has enabled Islamic scholars to be a part of corporations, but those positions are quite less. Recognizing this gap, backed by a vision to create an unprecedented social impact, Salaam Takaful took this upon them to open doors for Madaris graduates and train them to get opportunities within the organization and other members of the corporate world. Salaam Takaful Limited, being the revolutionary Islamic insurance provider in Pakistan, has been focused on providing equal opportunities to all and taking such initiatives that create a better shared future for the country. The leading Shariah Compliant Insurtech, pioneered new frontiers in the region, with its seminal Management Trainee Program for all Madaris graduates inclusive of Ulema & Aalimas, Mufti’an e karaam and all Shariah related disciplines. With the vision to not only provide the ever-needed support to graduates of Dars-e-Nizami, but to be an exemplary enterprise for the whole industry when it comes to upholding the true essence of Shariah in Islamic finance in general and takaful in particular, Salaam Takaful Limited launched this initiative being another instance which is a first of its kind in Pakistan.

The MTO program for Ulema and Madaris graduates has been designed to provide the graduates with the opportunities to become a part of the corporate world and contribute to Pakistan’s economy while serving their true calling of Shariah implementation. After the launch of this MTO program, it received an overwhelming response and now the incumbents have been inducted and are learning the intricacies of Insurance and Takaful world and also getting acquainted with the corporate culture and how various departments work in an organization. Salaam Takaful Limited takes deep pride in taking ground breaking initiatives that are not only expected to accelerate the business processes but create a more future-focused and resilient working environment for the society at large. Through this initiative, Salaam Takaful Limited aims to bring a nudge in the inclusive practices of our corporate infrastructure where businesses are able to use a wide range of expertise to shift the paradigm on diversity and inclusion at work for people from all scopes and backgrounds. Their huge investments toward developing a robust infrastructure to become the leading Shariah compliant Insurtech, launching innovative products and solutions and also providing extra value to their policyholders through an exclusive mobile app, this MTO program is also an unprecedented initiative which cements it position as the true emerging leader in the Islamic financial industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Salaam Takaful Limited MTO PROGRAM FOR MADARIS GRADUATES ISLAMIC FINANCIAL SECTOR

