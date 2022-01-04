ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.39%)
ASC 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.08%)
AVN 99.21 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.81%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.42%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
GTECH 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.39%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.55%)
TELE 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.79%)
TPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.58 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.45%)
TRG 120.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.87%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WAVES 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 29.7 (0.64%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.5 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By 203.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 92.9 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Jan 04, 2022
‘SALAAM PAY-AS-YOU-DRIVE’, A BETTER COMPREHENSIVE MOTOR TAKAFUL

04 Jan 2022

TEXT: Another first by Salaam Takaful Limited, Pay-As-You-Drive is a telematics-based takaful coverage that tracks and records the vehicle’s mileage and contribution payment is done every month based on the number of recorded driven kilometers. If you're spending less time behind the wheel, then you are definitely paying too much for your car coverage. With Pay-As-You-Drive enjoy all the benefits of comprehensive car takaful without paying the whole contribution up front, only pay based on your used kilometers, and that too with a price capping mechanism so you will never be charged extra even if you drive more than the stipulated kilometers.

Bundled with a lot of freebies through their Salaam App like free consultation with their inhouse doctors of Salaam Virtual Clinic, exclusive discounts at various labs, pharmacies and hospitals etc, this latest offering denotes their direction towards being the most technologically advanced loss protection providers in the country. Since 2018, the company has taken strong strides towards digitization of its processes and has been able to produce innovative customer centric solutions. Their initiatives have resulted in a stupendous growth and last year they posted an annual growth of 60% YOY in 2020 and further 37.5% in 2021, despite the pandemic situation in full swing in Pakistan.

Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive was launched in 2021, with the aim to achieve public policy goals, including fairness, affordability, road safety, consumer savings, and choice. The product developers are confident that this usage-based takaful model will allow many drivers to enjoy savings, convenience and hassle-free experience through a trusted platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Salaam Takaful Limited benefits of comprehensive car takaful

