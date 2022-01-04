‘SALAAM PAY-AS-YOU-DRIVE’, A BETTER COMPREHENSIVE MOTOR TAKAFUL

TEXT: Another first by Salaam Takaful Limited, Pay-As-You-Drive is a telematics-based takaful coverage that tracks and records the vehicle’s mileage and contribution payment is done every month based on the number of recorded driven kilometers. If you're spending less time behind the wheel, then you are definitely paying too much for your car coverage. With Pay-As-You-Drive enjoy all the benefits of comprehensive car takaful without paying the whole contribution up front, only pay based on your used kilometers, and that too with a price capping mechanism so you will never be charged extra even if you drive more than the stipulated kilometers.

Bundled with a lot of freebies through their Salaam App like free consultation with their inhouse doctors of Salaam Virtual Clinic, exclusive discounts at various labs, pharmacies and hospitals etc, this latest offering denotes their direction towards being the most technologically advanced loss protection providers in the country. Since 2018, the company has taken strong strides towards digitization of its processes and has been able to produce innovative customer centric solutions. Their initiatives have resulted in a stupendous growth and last year they posted an annual growth of 60% YOY in 2020 and further 37.5% in 2021, despite the pandemic situation in full swing in Pakistan.

Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive was launched in 2021, with the aim to achieve public policy goals, including fairness, affordability, road safety, consumer savings, and choice. The product developers are confident that this usage-based takaful model will allow many drivers to enjoy savings, convenience and hassle-free experience through a trusted platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021