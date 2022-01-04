THE FIRST ISLAMIC INSURTECH OF PAKISTAN: CEO’S MESSAGE RIZWAN HUSSAIN MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, SALAAM TAKAFUL LIMITED

TEXT: If I can express the current era of the world in a sentence, it would be tradition in form of modernization. We know that modernization uplifts itself on the shoulders of traditions. So we cannot ignore any of these important pillars. Today there is a revolutionary change in business techniques, approach, and presenting solutions with the help of modern technology. Technology, itself has become the backbone of business in modern era.

We have established a third column along with the existing two. Shariah is our third light tower and most important of all. We are determined to establish modern insurance business according to the Shariah rules prescribed for us, and Alhamdulillah we are eminent in the business and successful as well as lucrative in our mission. We, with the blessings of Allah, are growing fast, on top of insurtech as a dedicated company leading in Takaful business.

Let me, through this message, express my views about the success of any business, especially our Takaful business. I believe the profitability of any business is just one side of success. Playing a positive role in uplifting a society is more important and is foremost achievement. Similarly, to address the ignored and suppressed segments of the society is our another obligation. We must remember that persons may come and go but institutions are like fortresses that stand for centuries protecting many generations.

We have kept these goals in front of Salaam Takaful Limited. As we are pioneers in dedicated takaful, we have started many programs for middle and lower classes of society and the ignored ones. MTO madaris, surplus money distributions, Salaam virtual clinic, and Pay as you drive are to just name a few. Many more are in pipeline. This emergence of our enterprise as one of the most progressive organizations in terms of better solutions and unprecedented initiatives have enabled us to reach a new height in 2021 by closing the year with a contribution figure of PKR 2.2 Billion, further cementing our position as the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan. This figure signifies a 37.5% YoY growth.

I am glad to tell that Salaam Takaful Limited, in the prestigious list of insurtech 2021, has implemented revolutionary ideas in the business, using digital technology and have come abreast of the traditional businesses of the world.

We are, and we will, play our vital role in changing our society as well as our business to transform these in a new, dynamic and prosperous ones. May Allah be with us.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021