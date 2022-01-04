ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
AVN 96.50 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.15%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TPL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.59%)
TREET 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

THE FIRST ISLAMIC INSURTECH OF PAKISTAN: CEO’S MESSAGE RIZWAN HUSSAIN MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, SALAAM TAKAFUL LIMITED

04 Jan 2022

TEXT: If I can express the current era of the world in a sentence, it would be tradition in form of modernization. We know that modernization uplifts itself on the shoulders of traditions. So we cannot ignore any of these important pillars. Today there is a revolutionary change in business techniques, approach, and presenting solutions with the help of modern technology. Technology, itself has become the backbone of business in modern era.

We have established a third column along with the existing two. Shariah is our third light tower and most important of all. We are determined to establish modern insurance business according to the Shariah rules prescribed for us, and Alhamdulillah we are eminent in the business and successful as well as lucrative in our mission. We, with the blessings of Allah, are growing fast, on top of insurtech as a dedicated company leading in Takaful business.

Let me, through this message, express my views about the success of any business, especially our Takaful business. I believe the profitability of any business is just one side of success. Playing a positive role in uplifting a society is more important and is foremost achievement. Similarly, to address the ignored and suppressed segments of the society is our another obligation. We must remember that persons may come and go but institutions are like fortresses that stand for centuries protecting many generations.

We have kept these goals in front of Salaam Takaful Limited. As we are pioneers in dedicated takaful, we have started many programs for middle and lower classes of society and the ignored ones. MTO madaris, surplus money distributions, Salaam virtual clinic, and Pay as you drive are to just name a few. Many more are in pipeline. This emergence of our enterprise as one of the most progressive organizations in terms of better solutions and unprecedented initiatives have enabled us to reach a new height in 2021 by closing the year with a contribution figure of PKR 2.2 Billion, further cementing our position as the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan. This figure signifies a 37.5% YoY growth.

I am glad to tell that Salaam Takaful Limited, in the prestigious list of insurtech 2021, has implemented revolutionary ideas in the business, using digital technology and have come abreast of the traditional businesses of the world.

We are, and we will, play our vital role in changing our society as well as our business to transform these in a new, dynamic and prosperous ones. May Allah be with us.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Technology THE FIRST ISLAMIC INSURTECH OF PAKISTAN Salaam Takaful Limited

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

THE FIRST ISLAMIC INSURTECH OF PAKISTAN: CEO’S MESSAGE RIZWAN HUSSAIN MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, SALAAM TAKAFUL LIMITED

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories