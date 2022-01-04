Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 Jan 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Saturday (January 1, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
243,614,185 135,567,035 7,651,806,460 4,284,048,174
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 703,108,442 (496,926,758) 206,181,684
Local Individuals 6,530,533,365 (6,725,095,913) (194,562,548)
Local Corporates 2,246,448,690 (2,258,067,826) (11,619,136)
