NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Saturday (January 1, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
243,614,185          135,567,035         7,651,806,460            4,284,048,174
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     703,108,442       (496,926,758)        206,181,684
Local Individuals          6,530,533,365     (6,725,095,913)      (194,562,548)
Local Corporates           2,246,448,690     (2,258,067,826)       (11,619,136)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

