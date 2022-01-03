At least four killed in Karachi chemical factory

At least four people were killed in a chemical factory in Karachi’s Bhains Colony on Monday, Aaj News reported.

All four died due to suffocation while trying to clean a chemical tank.

17 die in Karachi chemical factory fire

Dead bodies of the victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.

In August 2021, at least 17 laborers, including 5 belonging to one family, died after a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi area caught fire.