Pakistan
At least four killed in Karachi chemical factory
- Suffocation in chemical tank caused the deaths
03 Jan 2022
At least four people were killed in a chemical factory in Karachi’s Bhains Colony on Monday, Aaj News reported.
All four died due to suffocation while trying to clean a chemical tank.
17 die in Karachi chemical factory fire
Dead bodies of the victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Karachi.
In August 2021, at least 17 laborers, including 5 belonging to one family, died after a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi area caught fire.
