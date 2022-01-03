Muzzammil Aslam appointed spokesperson Energy Ministry

The federal government has appointed Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson for the Minister of Energy on Monday.

“I am pleased to appoint Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson on energy issues,” announced Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar via his Twitter handle.

The minister added that Aslam will be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to Finance Minister.

Aslam thanked the federal minister for assigning him “this important responsibility”.

Back in October, Aslam was appointed as spokesperson Finance Ministry.

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Days ago, Aslam said that the government has taken some tough decisions for sustainable economic growth; however, marginalised segments of the society will remain protected from tough new policy measures taken in the supplementary Finance Bill 2021.

He said that despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has performed well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s policies.