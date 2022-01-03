LME copper may test resistance at $9,920 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a resistance at $9,920 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $10,193.

The metal has broken a resistance at 9,662. The break suggests the progress of a wave (c), which may travel to $10,193.

This is the third wave of a presumed three-wave cycle from $8,740.

However, a realistic target will be $9,920. A break below $9,662, now a support, may cause a fall into $9,374-$9,503 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.