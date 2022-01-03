ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Army, Wapda players dominate National Judo Championship

Recorder Report 03 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army and Wapda players Sunday dominated in the ongoing 27th Men and 10 Women National Ranking Judo Championship being played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena under the aegis of Pakistan Judo Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association here on Sunday.

Pakistan Army players won the first position in six different weights categories and cemented their position for the medals. Senior Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association Masood Ahmed distributed medals among the athletes. A total of fourteen teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the Championship including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Merged Tribal Areas (KP-A), Gilgit Baltistan, HEC, Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Police. Pakistan Army team is defending the title with two of the prominent judokas – Pakistan’s famous international judo players Shah Hussain and Amna Toyoda from Japan are also participating in these competitions.

Olympian Shah Hussain, who is also Asian Bronze Medalist, Commonwealth Silver Medalist, South Asian Triple Gold Medalists are among the competitors. He successfully defended his title. Shah Hussain won first position in 110kg. Shah Hussain Shah is the son of National Hero Hussain Shah who won a Bronze medal in the Olympics.

In the 110 kg event, Hamid Ali of Pakistan Navy came second, Sabir Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Yusuf Riaz of Punjab came third. In the Men’s 66 kg category, Muhammad Hussain took gold medal, Naseeb Khan of Balochistan took silver medal while Salman Khan of Punjab and Muhammad Omar of Pak Navy bagged bronze medals respectively. Ali Akbar of Pak Army won the 55kg gold.

Talha Khan of HEC was second. Omar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and M Sadiq of WAPDA were third in the same category. Sabir Hussain of Pakistan Army was the winner in the last category of 50kg. Noor Khan of Balochistan was second while Adnan of Pakistan Railways and Mogan of Punjab were third.

In the women 70kg, Benish of Wapda won gold medal, Amna of Punjab got silver medal while both Khatijah of KP and Fazilaat of Pakistan Navy grabbed the bronze medals. Manahil Iftikhar of Army won the 48kg gold. Punjab’s Anam Anwar was second and HEC’s Aqsa Ahmed was third and KP’s Mohsina was third. In the 44kg weight Irum Shehzadi of Pakistan Army won gold medal, Mashal of Punjab got silver medal, promising upcoming Asifa Noor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also stunned a top ranking player from Pakistan Wapda, got bronze medal while Nida, also from KP, won bronze medal in the same category.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wapda Army National Judo Championship Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Army, Wapda players dominate National Judo Championship

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations

Read more stories