Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1 in reply to New Zealand's 328

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Neil Wagner interrupted a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand's first innings 328 Sunday by snapping up the wicket of Shadman Islam as Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Williamson had all toiled without success as Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy launched the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

But with his first ball after the mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner fired a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on his follow-through to have the opener caught and bowled for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1.

The day so far belonged to Bangladesh, who ripped through the last five New Zealand wickets for the addition of only 70 runs and then reduced the deficit to 258 with nine wickets in hand by tea.

Joy was not out 32 with Najmul Hossain Shanto on 12.

Wagner was unlucky not to have a second wicket when an lbw appeal against Joy, on 20, was turned down. New Zealand decided not to review and replays showed the ball would have hit the stumps.

It was an ideal start to the second day for Bangladesh, who have never tasted success in New Zealand, as they raced through New Zealand's final five wickets and negotiated three overs before lunch unscathed.

Only Henry Nicholls, the last man to fall, offered any real resistance, scoring 75 as Mehidy Hasan's spin foiled the batsmen.

For New Zealand, who had seemed on course for a much bigger total when Devon Conway and Will Young were together at 139 for one on the first day, it was a disappointing end.

Once Young fell for 52, the last five batsmen only contributed 25 runs as Mehidy ran through the tail.

In the space of 21 deliveries, he took three for three including Tim Southee and Wagner in successive balls before Trent Boult survived the hat-trick delivery.

Part-timer Mominul Haque, filling in the gaps in the bowling roster, took two for six off 5.1 overs as he removed New Zealand's centurion Devon Conway, who had scored 122, and Nicholls.

Of the recognised bowlers, Shoriful Islam finished with three for 69 and Mehidy took three for 86.