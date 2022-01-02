ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1 in reply to New Zealand's 328

AFP 02 Jan 2022

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Neil Wagner interrupted a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand's first innings 328 Sunday by snapping up the wicket of Shadman Islam as Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Williamson had all toiled without success as Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy launched the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

But with his first ball after the mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner fired a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on his follow-through to have the opener caught and bowled for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1.

The day so far belonged to Bangladesh, who ripped through the last five New Zealand wickets for the addition of only 70 runs and then reduced the deficit to 258 with nine wickets in hand by tea.

Joy was not out 32 with Najmul Hossain Shanto on 12.

Wagner was unlucky not to have a second wicket when an lbw appeal against Joy, on 20, was turned down. New Zealand decided not to review and replays showed the ball would have hit the stumps.

It was an ideal start to the second day for Bangladesh, who have never tasted success in New Zealand, as they raced through New Zealand's final five wickets and negotiated three overs before lunch unscathed.

Only Henry Nicholls, the last man to fall, offered any real resistance, scoring 75 as Mehidy Hasan's spin foiled the batsmen.

For New Zealand, who had seemed on course for a much bigger total when Devon Conway and Will Young were together at 139 for one on the first day, it was a disappointing end.

Once Young fell for 52, the last five batsmen only contributed 25 runs as Mehidy ran through the tail.

In the space of 21 deliveries, he took three for three including Tim Southee and Wagner in successive balls before Trent Boult survived the hat-trick delivery.

Part-timer Mominul Haque, filling in the gaps in the bowling roster, took two for six off 5.1 overs as he removed New Zealand's centurion Devon Conway, who had scored 122, and Nicholls.

Of the recognised bowlers, Shoriful Islam finished with three for 69 and Mehidy took three for 86.

New Zealand Bangladesh Tim Southee Trent Boult Neil Wagner Bay Oval

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1 in reply to New Zealand's 328

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021: Politically exposed persons: FBR can disclose info

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Govt health card facility 'fully available' in Lahore division, says Fawad

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories