Sarwar for forging unity to face challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday that the country is currently facing many challenges for which it is imperative that all political and religious parties must uphold the national interest for the country’s development and prosperity.

While addressing an event and talking to the media after inaugurating the water filtration plants, the governor said, “If we all unite to face the challenges confronted by the country, no power on earth can defeat Pakistan. The present government is using all available resources to make the country economically strong.” Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan must be economically strong for a bright future.

The steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic growth and stability are exemplary, he said. “I am glad that the struggle I started alone a few years ago to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab has now been joined by dozens of Pakistani NGOs and philanthropists.

Along with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, we are also working for providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab,” he said, adding: “Over 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are in the final stages of completion which will be inaugurated in coming year.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021