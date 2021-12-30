ANL 13.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (10.12%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.76%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.66%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.21%)
NETSOL 96.77 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.82%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.87%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.11 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.63%)
UNITY 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.8 (0.54%)
BR30 19,591 Increased By 283.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 44,449 Increased By 189.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By 70.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
UK's FTSE 100 inches down as COVID fears dull Christmas cheer

Reuters Updated 30 Dec 2021

UK shares edged lower on Thursday, after hitting 22-month highs in the previous session, as a surge of COVID-19 cases offset optimism around a "Santa Claus rally" in thin year-end trading.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% by 0807 GMT, with declines in financial and energy stocks weighing on the blue-chip index, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

The UK reported a record 183,037 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, over 53,000 more than the previous high registered just a day earlier, with the Omicron variant accounting for 90% of all community infections.

Banks reversed the previous session's gains to fall 0.2%, while life insurance stocks declined 0.3% on the blue-chip index.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell nearly 0.4% each after top consumer China cut import quotas.

Weaker travel and leisure stocks, down 0.6%, capped gains on the domestic FTSE 250 index.

British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 1.0% in December from November, capping the biggest full-year rise in prices since 2006, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

UK markets will close early on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday.

