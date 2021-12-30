ANL 13.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (10.12%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.76%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.66%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.21%)
NETSOL 96.77 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.82%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.87%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.11 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.63%)
UNITY 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.8 (0.54%)
BR30 19,591 Increased By 283.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 44,449 Increased By 189.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By 70.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Match referee Boon to miss fourth Ashes test after positive COVID-19 test

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Match referee David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the fourth Ashes test in Sydney from Jan. 5, Cricket Australia said.

Boon, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, would be replaced by Steve Bernard, a New South Wales-based member of the international panel of referees, CA added.

Boon will remain in Melbourne, where he will complete 10 days quarantine, and is expected to be available for the fifth test between Australia and England in Hobart, which begins on Jan. 14.

Amid a growing number of infections in Australia, Thursday's Big Bash meeting between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars has been postponed after a member of the Stars support staff returned a positive test.

David Boon

