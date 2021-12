KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).

===================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ===================================================================================================================== As on: 29-12-2021 ===================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ===================================================================================================================== A.H.M. Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Avanceon Limited 250,000 92.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 92.60 AKD Sec. Dawood Equities Balochistan Glass 25,714,156 0.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,714,156 0.03 MRA Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills (R) 100,000 0.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 0.01 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Moonaco Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 500,000 8.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 8.40 Arif Habib Ltd. JS Global Cap. TPL Properties Ltd 14,285,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,285,000 35.00 ===================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 40,849,156 =====================================================================================================================

