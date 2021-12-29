ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2021

The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily US COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low liquidity in the final week of the year.

Home Depot and Nike Inc advanced 1% and 2%, respectively, against the backdrop of recent reports suggesting holiday sales were strong for US retailers.

Some early studies pointing to a reduced risk of hospitalization in Omicron cases have helped investors look past the travel disruptions and powered the S&P 500 to record highs this week.

"The market thinks that Omicron is going to hit just a few sectors of the whole economy, and most stocks will be good for that," said Luiz Pacheco, wealth advisor at Brainvest Wealth Management based in Miami.

Meanwhile, the S&P 1500 airlines index shed 1.3%. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group canceled hundreds of flights again on Tuesday as daily tally of infections in the United States surged.

Six of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced. The energy index, though, slipped 0.6% as oil prices slipped on demand concerns.

Typically, the final five trading days of the year and the first two of the subsequent year are seasonally strong for US stocks. However, market participants warned against reading too much into daily moves as the holiday season tends to record some of the lowest volume turnovers that cause exaggerated price action.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93.90 points, or 0.26%, at 36,492.11, the S&P 500 was up 5.79 points, or 0.12%, at 4,792.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 27.45 points, or 0.17%, at 15,754.27.

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday in the lowest trading volume session of 2021, snapping a four-day winning streak.

As 2021 draws to a close, the main US stock indexes are on pace for their third straight year of stunning annual returns, boosted by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus. The S&P 500 is looking at its strongest three-year performance since 1999.

The focus next year will shift to the US Federal Reserve's path of interest rate hikes amid a surge in prices caused by supply chain bottlenecks and a strong economic rebound.

Among other stocks, Rivian Automotive dropped 3.6% after company announced it would delay deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023.

Electric-car maker Tesla's CEO Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring next year, signaling an end to his stock sales. Its shares dropped 1.3% but were still on course to end about 54% for the year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 240 new lows.

US stocks Nasdaq Composite Dow Jones index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Pakistan's foreign policy must respond to shifting global trends: Qureshi

Islamabad reports three more Omicron cases

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to record low

Oil prices hold near $80 on tight supply and stocks drop

KSE-100 Index inches up another 0.49% as volume picks up

US COVID cases hit record high, officials eye hospitalizations

Blinken to name former US official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women

Mohammad Rizwan, Fatima Sana nominated for ICC Player of the Year awards

Turkey's lira dips 2%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

Read more stories