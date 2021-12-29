ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NETSOL 93.49 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.43%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.25%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
TELE 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 119.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.14%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,523 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 19,034 Increased By 65.6 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,035 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 0.6 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Tokyo stocks open flat in thin year-end trade

  • The dollar stood at 114.78 yen, also barely changed from 114.81 on Tuesday in New York
AFP 29 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened flat on Wednesday in thin holiday trade after Wall Street advanced overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.05 percent, or 14.10 points, to 29,055.06, while the broader Topix index fell 0.10 percent, or 2.07 points, to 2,002.95.

The dollar stood at 114.78 yen, also barely changed from 114.81 on Tuesday in New York.

"The Tokyo market is expected to stay solid," Okasan Online Securities said.

"While gains of US tech shares seem to be taking a breather, the Dow has gained and the market is likely to remain on a strong footing," the brokerage added.

But the Nikkei should face some downward pressure for technical reasons related to dividend payments, analysts said.

"Tech and exporter shares are expected to face pressure from profit-taking, while bargain-hunting is likely among cyclical shares" such as steelmakers and chemical companies, Okasan said.

The Tokyo market will be open until Thursday before taking a New Year break. Tokyo trading will resume from Tuesday.

Among major shares, Nippon Steel rose 0.57 percent to 1,867.5 yen. Its smaller rival JFE Holdings added 0.55 percent to 1,465 yen. SoftBank Group jumped 2.32 percent to 5,380 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing fell 0.80 percent to 9,215 yen. Advantest, a major producer of chip-testing tools, dropped 0.99 percent to 10,950 yen.

Sony Group gave up 0.61 percent to 14,605 yen. Toyota fell 0.59 percent to 2,120.5 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 0.11 percent to 66,070 yen.

