Japan’s CG praises bus service facility, visits bus stop

KARACHI: Japan’s Consul General in Karachi Toshikazu Isumora Tuesday took a ride in the newly inaugurated Green Line Bus Service saying these bus services are common in Japan.

“These bus services are common in Japan, however, we are delighted to witness modern transport facility in Karachi,” he said and added that he would again visit the Green Line bus service once it is fully made operational.

Toshikazu Isumora earlier in the day visited the Numaish stop of the bus service along with his other staffers and got the ticket while standing in the queue. He later travelled in the bus like other passengers and review the working of the service. He later disembarked from the bus at the Golimar stop.

Karachiites were able to travel on the recently inaugurated BRTS Green Line by Prime Minister Imran Khan from December 25 after it was made operation for four hours initially.

According to details, initially, the Green Line bus service was made operational for four hours from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon and initially, the fares would range between Rs15 to Rs55.

The bus during the operational period will begin to commence from the Surjani stop at 8:00 am while operation from Numaish Chowrangi will begin from 8:30 pm.

The green line bus service will be made fully operational from January 10 and its duration will be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.