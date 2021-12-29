7th Population & Housing Census 2022: Experts vow to use latest technologies, infrastructure

LAHORE: Experts at the sensitization workshop regarding first ever Digital Census in Pakistan in the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 have vowed to use the latest technologies, methods and infrastructure in order to ensure accuracy of data and results.

The one day workshop, organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, featured the sensitization of the researchers, academia, policy makers as well as the public, as it symbolizes the critical synergetic relationship that will exist between the PBS and the stakeholders throughout the gigantic national activity.

The event covered Keynote speeches, Presentation on 7th Population and Housing Census 2022-First Ever Digital Census, discussion session between the stakeholders and PBS. Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chief Statistician Dr Naeemuz Zafar, Focal Person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Census Commissioner Dr Amjad Javaid Sandhu, other directors, senior officers from PBS Islamabad and Lahore, PU College of Statistical and Actuarial Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sohail Chand, Focal Person Punjab for Population Census and DG Bureau of Statistics Punjab Sajid Rasul, representatives of various provincial departments, research institutions, universities, organizations, students and others attended the workshop.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar shed light on the value of Census and Population data in evidence-based decision making and appreciated the working of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics towards the initiation of the first ever digital census in Pakistan. Dr Mazhar stated that intelligent nations utilize their energies in a wise manner to move forward. He said that the correct facts and figures help utilize resources efficiently. He said that the availability of accurate data helped allocate resources as per requirement and therefore it had got much importance.

Focal person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal in his presentation highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022. Moreover, he included that as per decision of CCI, PBS is going to conduct Census after five years interval, for the first time, with the use of latest tools and technologies by adopting the best international practices with the high aim to fetch improved quality of data. Geo tagging of each structure, tablet based and self-enumeration system will build trust of stakeholders. Further the questionnaire has been drafted by the technical committee to address the objectives of the census. All efforts have been made to address the issues identified in Population & Housing Census 2017. He emphasized that involvement of stakeholders will be prioritized by making census process comprehensive for wide acceptability of census results.

During Q/A session, all queries of the participants were addressed related to Digitization process of Census 2022. Chief Statistician, Dr Naeemuz Zafar in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS team, working day and night for this National cause and hoped that they will work with same commitment to accomplish this task. The efforts of the Provincial Office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Focal Person on Digital Census in Punjab, and Principal CSAS of the University of the Punjab were admired and acknowledged by the Chief Statistician for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.

