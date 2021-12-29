ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

7th Population & Housing Census 2022: Experts vow to use latest technologies, infrastructure

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Experts at the sensitization workshop regarding first ever Digital Census in Pakistan in the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 have vowed to use the latest technologies, methods and infrastructure in order to ensure accuracy of data and results.

The one day workshop, organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, featured the sensitization of the researchers, academia, policy makers as well as the public, as it symbolizes the critical synergetic relationship that will exist between the PBS and the stakeholders throughout the gigantic national activity.

The event covered Keynote speeches, Presentation on 7th Population and Housing Census 2022-First Ever Digital Census, discussion session between the stakeholders and PBS. Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chief Statistician Dr Naeemuz Zafar, Focal Person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Census Commissioner Dr Amjad Javaid Sandhu, other directors, senior officers from PBS Islamabad and Lahore, PU College of Statistical and Actuarial Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sohail Chand, Focal Person Punjab for Population Census and DG Bureau of Statistics Punjab Sajid Rasul, representatives of various provincial departments, research institutions, universities, organizations, students and others attended the workshop.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar shed light on the value of Census and Population data in evidence-based decision making and appreciated the working of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics towards the initiation of the first ever digital census in Pakistan. Dr Mazhar stated that intelligent nations utilize their energies in a wise manner to move forward. He said that the correct facts and figures help utilize resources efficiently. He said that the availability of accurate data helped allocate resources as per requirement and therefore it had got much importance.

Focal person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal in his presentation highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022. Moreover, he included that as per decision of CCI, PBS is going to conduct Census after five years interval, for the first time, with the use of latest tools and technologies by adopting the best international practices with the high aim to fetch improved quality of data. Geo tagging of each structure, tablet based and self-enumeration system will build trust of stakeholders. Further the questionnaire has been drafted by the technical committee to address the objectives of the census. All efforts have been made to address the issues identified in Population & Housing Census 2017. He emphasized that involvement of stakeholders will be prioritized by making census process comprehensive for wide acceptability of census results.

During Q/A session, all queries of the participants were addressed related to Digitization process of Census 2022. Chief Statistician, Dr Naeemuz Zafar in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS team, working day and night for this National cause and hoped that they will work with same commitment to accomplish this task. The efforts of the Provincial Office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Focal Person on Digital Census in Punjab, and Principal CSAS of the University of the Punjab were admired and acknowledged by the Chief Statistician for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

7th Population & Housing Census 2022 sensitization workshop Digital Census in Pakistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

7th Population & Housing Census 2022: Experts vow to use latest technologies, infrastructure

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories