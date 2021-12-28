PML-N vows to resist govt’s ‘mini-budget’ move

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while rejecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s plan of passing the mini-budget and renouncing the sovereignty of the State through finance bill in the Parliament has pledged to fight against it with full strength in collaboration with the joint opposition to guard the nation from this “blatant injustice and economic terrorism”.

This was decided in an important meeting of the parliamentary party at the Parliament House on Monday, which was attended by senior leadership of the PML-N.

The meeting took stock in detail of the economic and political situation in the country. They discussed various strategies to counter the mini-budget and other government bills in the Parliament.

They observed that the government had already desolated the economy.

Wrong decisions had crushed the people under the mountain of inflation every day.

Meanwhile, economic debt is hitting the roof, while the national currency is facing constant devaluation.

Industry, textile, trade, and manufacturing were all on the verge of total collapse, as a result of which, millions were losing their jobs, while their families fear starvation.

The constant and unbearable rise in the prices of essential commodities and utilities had broken the back of the nation.

All this was going on at a time when debt payments were at an all-time high of Rs50.5 trillion, in the history of the country.

The PML-N leaders said that social injustice, cruelty and “economic terrorism” against the people of Pakistan must end.

They said that the dollar is at an historic high of Rs181, while alarming news of it shooting even higher is very disturbing.

They pointed out that despite, skyrocketing tariffs of electricity and gas, circular debt had doubled over just 3.5 years of the PTI rule.

They said that the staggering increase in the current account deficit, trade deficit and policy rate were like pouring fuel onto the fire of economic destruction by this Imran-led regime.

Even those associated with the PTI who had served in key positions testify to the country going bankrupt under this government, they maintained.

The meeting agreed that the PTI government had completely failed to protect national and public interest under these grave circumstances created by this regime. They said that the people would be forced to commit mass suicides, if this government was allowed to continue any further.

The meeting, unanimously, agreed that this mini-budget on the directive of the IMF would “annihilate the country like a nuclear bomb”. They said as a result inflation would increase manifold. The already choked industry, trade, and economy as a whole would stop breathing altogether and the country would be mortgaged to the International Monetary Fund, they said.

The PML-N parliamentary party ruled that this was compromising Pakistan’s sovereignty, which they condemned in the strongest manner possible.

They also declared that it would be treason against the country, its people and national interest to enslave Pakistan and surrender its sovereignty by bulldozing legislation through the parliament.

The meeting also condemned the violation of the Supreme Court’s orders by displaying an advertisement with Imran’s picture on the Parliament building and demanded that the higher judiciary must take notice of this.

They pointed out the irony that the PTI who used to criticise Nawaz Sharif’s Health Card ads, had crossed all boundaries for their own shameless self-promotion.

The meeting also strongly urged the government’s allies not to compromise nation and public interests by becoming part of the PTI’s anti-public actions.

They also discussed the matter of outreach towards government allies.

Strategy for ensuring attendance of all parliamentarians from joint opposition on the day of tabling of government mini-budget and bills was thoroughly discussed.

