Ski ace Shiffrin tests positive for Covid-19

PARIS: American double Olympic alpine ski gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Her positive test comes just over a month from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she will hope to add to the slalom gold she won in 2014 and the giant slalom title in 2018.

"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz," she tweeted.

Shiffrin did not say when she tested positive, or if she had already arrived in Austria where she was due to compete in a giant slalom and then a slalom.

Shiffrin -- who leads this season's World Cup standings -- is the latest female ski star to be forced to isolate after testing positive.

Switzerland's 2016 overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami missed the Val d'Isere and Courchevel meetings.

Austria's double ski world champion Katharina Liensberger also missed the Courchevel round of the World Cup season.

Liensberger is not a certain starter either in Lienz where there will be no spectators due to Covid.

"We are conscious of our responsibility," said Roswitha Stadlober, president of the Austrian Ski Federation.