Two women burnt to death

LAHORE: Two old women were burnt to death in a house fire incident near Tipu Block in Township area, here on Sunday.

Police said 70-year-old Naheed and 72-year-old Durr-e-Shahwar were present in a house when a fire erupted there. Both received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded on controlling the fire after hectic efforts.