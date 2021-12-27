CEO Diamond Paints gets ‘Business Leader of The Year Award’

KARACHI: CEO of Diamond Paints, Shoaib Ahmed Pakistan’s No 1 paint company, has been granted the ‘Business Leader of the Year Award’ by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Pakistan Coating Association organised the prestigious ceremony at the Governor House Lahore, attended by notable personalities from all over the country. Under the guidance of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Diamond Paints became the most sold paint brand in 2021 compared to local and multinational paint brands.

In 2020-21, Diamond Paints earned a business of PKR 13.2 billion of which PKR 2.6 billion were paid to the government in the shape of taxes, while PKR 21.5 crores were spent on social welfare projects.

