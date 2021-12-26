ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
CM announces Rs10m grants for promotion of shooting sports

APP 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the shooting was a great military sport and different organizations have to make it popular by sponsoring its players.

He announced Rs10 million grants for the promotion of shooting sports under the Pakistan Navy. This he said on Saturday while delivering his presidential speech at the opening ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship 2021.

The enthusiasm of the participants as well as the energy in the atmosphere is inspiring and up-lifting, the CM said and hoped that the contestants would wholeheartedly put their best effort in the striking shooting event. “I am certain that this will mark another step towards the perennial tradition of promoting good marksmanship that is carried across the fabric of service,” he said.

Shah said that there was no shortage of proficient shooters in Pakistan. “Participation of more than 350 competitors from 10 renowned teams of the country is a loud example of the popularity of the traditional military sport,” he said adding, “our men, women and the youth not only possess the desired talent and potential to represent Pakistan at all levels, but also to become the finest international players of this game.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the participation of Pakistani shooters in the Olympics and the procurement of the 2nd position in recent CISM 2021 games was a testimony of the admirable shooting skills our players possess.

The CM urged the NRAP member organizations, provinces, other government organizations like WAPDA, PIA, Pakistan Railways, philanthropists, private companies and entrepreneurs to sponsor as well as participate in the game of shooting to promote and support emerging players. He announced Rs10 million for promotion of shooting sports.

