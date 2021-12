ISLAMABAD: Dr Zafar Ali Khan has successfully defended his PhD thesis from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, said a press release. His research topic was “The Impact of the University Environment of the Students’ Entrepreneurial intentions: Evidence from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan”.

He was supervised by Dr Phil Kelly and Dr Muhammad Nawaz. Both have warmly felicitated him.

