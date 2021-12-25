ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Pervez Rashid, Dar and others: Islamabad DC directed to recover Rs190m

Terence J Sigamony 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Friday, directed the District Collector (DC) Islamabad to recover Rs 190 million from former information minister Pervez Rashid, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, and Ataul Haq Qasim in light of the Supreme Court’s directions.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also directed the district collector to submit its report after ensuring the recovery within three months. After issuing the aforementioned directions, the court disposed of the petitions of the Pakistan Television Corporation.

Justice Kayani in a five-page written order issued directions on the petitions of PTVC seeking execution of the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the recovery. The order said that PTVC was authorised to recover the amount under Land Revenue Act.

It was November 8, 2018 when the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared the appointment of Ataul Haq Qasim as chairman and managing director PTV null and void. The apex court also ordered the PTV to make recoveries worth Rs190 million from the responsible of unlawful appointment.

According to the decision, Qasmi was liable to pay 50 per cent of the total money as the beneficiary of the illegal acts, former information minister Pervez Rashid was set liable to pay 20 per cent, former finance minister 20 per cent, and Fawad Hassan Fawad was liable for payment of 10 percent of the said amount.

The PTVC had approached the IHC for implementation of the top court’s judgments regarding the recovery of losses from said persons. However, the lawyers of Fawad Hassan Fawad, Pervez Rashid, and Ataul Haq Qasmi objected over the admissibility of the petition, on which the court sought arguments from the Attorney General for Pakistan on the admissibility of the petition. The court said that the right of hearing to Ishaq Dar was terminated as he was not appearing in the case despite repeated notices.

