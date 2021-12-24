Vehicles’ registration: Excise department to offer online facility from next month

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise department has offered online facility of registration and transfer of vehicles.

Director Excise Qamar-ul-Hassan said the facility would be offered from the 1st of January to the citizens, including expatriates. He said the expats would be able to avail the facility through their respective embassies.

He said there would be no restriction of office hours as the applicants would be free to avail it at any time after the introduction of online registration and transfer of vehicles facility. The pilot project is yet underway in the province, he added.

