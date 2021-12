ISTANBUL: Foreign currency and gold held by Turkish locals jumped to a three-month high of $237.79 billion as of Dec. 17, from $231.65 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday reflecting a sharp selloff in the lira currency.

The lira hit a series of record lows that week, prompting the central bank to intervene selling dollars.

The central bank's gross forex reserves fell to $78.37 billion in the same period, from $84.15 billion a week earlier, the data showed.

