ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 19,532 Increased By 411 (2.15%)
KSE100 44,418 Increased By 243.4 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,508 Increased By 118.7 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits more than 1-week high vs dollar ahead of Putin press conference

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed to its highest in more than a week against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference amid lingering concerns about a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was up 0.6% against the dollar at 73.33, its strongest since Dec. 13.

It gained 0.5% to trade at 83.10 versus the euro .

Russia has moved tens of thousands of troops near to the border with Ukraine but rejects Ukrainian and US charges that it may invade as early as next month, while saying it will be forced to act if Western powers do not stop military cooperation with its neighbours.

"On the geopolitical front, the West and Russia are standing their ground, even ratcheting up the war of words; however, headlines brought a ray of hope - the US has signalled a willingness to start talks with Russia next month," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Risk appetite has also improved, with investors more optimistic over the global economic recovery after data on Wednesday showed a better-than-expected uptick in US consumer confidence and as some concerns over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The rouble may test the level of 73 versus the greenback on Thursday, said Promsvyazbank analysts. A tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their FX revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities, is also supporting the currency, they said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was unchanged at $75.31 a barrel after earlier clipping a 10-day high.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% at 1,604.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,736.1 points.

Russian rouble roubles

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble hits more than 1-week high vs dollar ahead of Putin press conference

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories