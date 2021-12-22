ANL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
ASC 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
ASL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.2%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.11%)
GGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.92%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PAEL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
PTC 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.55%)
TRG 115.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.48%)
UNITY 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.75%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,099 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 44,160 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,373 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HK shares rise, led by property; Live-streaming stocks drop

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Tuesday, helped by real estate shares on signs of policy easing from Beijing, but some major video and live-streaming platforms dropped on fears of regulatory crackdown.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0% to 22,971.33 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2% to 8,141.47 points.

An index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers rose over 2%, amid growing signs Beijing is marginally easing curbs to prevent a contagion from the financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other heavily indebted developers.

China should “give more prominence to stabilising growth”, He Lifeng, head of China’s state planner, said in an article on Tuesday, a day after China cut its benchmark lending rate.

`Also on Monday, China’s state media reported financial regulators are urging large property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled players.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index China Enterprises Index HK shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

HK shares rise, led by property; Live-streaming stocks drop

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories