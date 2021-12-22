ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
ASC 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
FCCL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
FFBL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
GGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.28%)
KAPCO 31.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.85%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
POWER 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TELE 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
TRG 115.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.43%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 19,139 Increased By 25.6 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,188 Increased By 10.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,378 Decreased By -9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

CPEC 2.0 Expanding the Bilateral Economic Relationship

TEXT: Asad Umar Federal Minister - Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform CPEC is a pivotal part of the...
22 Dec 2021

TEXT: Asad Umar Federal Minister - Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform

CPEC is a pivotal part of the breathtaking global vision of Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), the most ambitious global undertaking of the 21st century. The Corridor, connects Pakistan to the world of shared prosperity through enhanced economic linkages, envisioned under the BRI. Vision of lifting entire regions out of low level of economic development and putting them on the path of high economic growth and prosperity are common to BRI and CPEC. The first phase of CPEC focused on setting up power generation plants and building highway infrastructure. After formation of PTI government, work continued at full pace on these projects. In addition new infrastructure projects were started with a particular emphasis on the western alignment of CPEC which connects the most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan with Gwadar and the major urban centres of Pakistan. In the power sector, emphasis has shifted to projects based on hydel energy like Azad Pattan and Kohala, in line with the governments focus on green energy. Gwadar development has also seen significant progress. New international airport is under construction, the connection with national power grid is underway, dams for increased water supply have been built, eastern expressway is nearly complete and a number of socio economic projects for the people of Gwadar and nearby areas are being implemented.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to build Pakistani economy based on strengthening the productive sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. In addition, the Prime Minister believes that, our youth can become a force in the technology sector and make a massive contribution to the export led growth strategy. The 2nd phase of CPEC is aligned to these very objectives. To accelerate industrialization, it was decided to set up special economic zones (SEZ) in each province. The 1st of these, Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) became operational in Faisalabad in early 2020. This SEZ has attracted a number of investors and is expected to grow rapidly. The second SEZ has been set up in Rashakai in KP. The unique thing about Rashakai is that the developer of this SEZ is a Chinese company and it is responsible for marketing this SEZ to Chinese and other investors. It has already attracted foreign investors and the first of these projects is under construction. The 3rd SEZ is in Dhabeji, Sindh. The Sindh government has awarded the contract for its development. Bostan SEZ in Balochistan has also been launched. Local, Chinese and European investors have already started making investments in these SEZs. The provision of infrastructure, including gas and electricity, to these SEZs has been made a priority. These new developments will see the industrial cooperation become the most vibrant element of the overall CPEC scope.

China has made significant progress in the agriculture sector. On the basis of which China has lifted more people out of poverty than any other nation. Pakistan must also increase agricultural productivity to achieve the same. The Agriculture Joint Working Group (JWG) under CPEC was set up last year in March 2020. One of the first projects in this domain has been started for high quality cotton seed production and field experiments are ongoing. Large pieces of land in different provinces have been identified for collaborative investments for different high value crops. Research collaboration between Chinese and Pakistani research institutions is being discussed to inject new vitality and global connection for our agriculture research efforts. A JWG for Science and Technology had been set up last year. It is extremely encouraging that both sides have agreed to start a new JWG for Information Technology. The potential in this field is limitless and which will is sure to increase collaboration between China and Pakistan in the economic sphere. With the CPEC 2nd phase accelerating, the economic ties between the two friendly neighbours will get even more broader and stronger. This bilateral relationship has already stood the test of time and I firmly believe that it will rise to further heights in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CPEC BRI Ministry of Planning CPEC 2.0

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

CPEC 2.0 Expanding the Bilateral Economic Relationship

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories