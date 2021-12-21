ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TECNO marks another success with the all-new Camon 18 Series

Sponsored Content 21 Dec 2021

With the smartphone market growing, brands have been going head to head to make a name for themselves. The Chinese-leading smartphone brand, TECNO, managed to gain much popularity over the years by releasing attractive devices with upgraded features. TECNO’s latest release, the Camon 18 series, has gained much hype among young fans who are excited to see innovation in the industry.

The series includes three phones – the Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t. Each device has gained its own fanbase as they come with unique features and enhanced technology.

Improved camera technology:

The Camon 18 series continues the Camon legacy of bringing upgraded camera features. Equipped with TAIVOS technology, each smartphone has exceptional features that make them stand out. The Camon 18 Premier comes with advanced Gimbal Camera Technology, which offers steady and Anti-Shaky Videos. It has an incredible 64MP back and 32MP front camera, which captures clear and vibrant shots. The Camon 18P is equipped with a 48MP rear and 16MP front camera, while the Camon 18t also offers a great photography experience with 48MP cameras for front and back. Each device comes with remarkable additional features, lenses, filters, and much more!

Clear display and fast processors:

A smartphone’s processor truly defines its worth. The Camon 18 series come with incredible display resolution and processors. The Premier device in the series comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, which makes watching your favorite videos and switching between apps a piece of cake! Moreover, the Helio G96 processor makes scrolling even smoother. The Camon 18P is equipped with a 120Hz LCD Screen with the G96 advanced processor whereas, the Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch FHD screen paired with the Helio G85 processor.

Other remarkable features:

The Camon 18 series is equipped with some of the best features available in smartphones. Along with exceptional camera quality, display, and fast processors, they come with a massive 5000mAh battery, unlimited storage, and an aesthetic design. You have the choice to choose whichever design and color suit your style from the available options. With the Camon 18 series, you won’t miss out on anything because these devices have it all be it the technology or the chic look it adds to your style.

If you still haven’t gotten your new smartphone, now’s the time! The Camon 18 series is currently available online and offline nationwide with a special discount of PKR 1000 for December. So hurry up and get your new device before stock runs out!

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

TECNO marks another success with the all-new Camon 18 Series

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee largely stable, closes at 178.05 in inter-bank market

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks

Auto financing in Pakistan reaches Rs349bn, but growth slows

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Read more stories