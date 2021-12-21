ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
Strategic partnership: Bank Alfalah, Dastgyr to facilitate SMEs, supply chains

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and Dastgyr Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate SMEs, merchants and their allied supply chains, helping them digitize their operations and avail banking services.

Dastgyr is working to create efficiencies within the SME space through their digital technology solutions covering supply chain management, ordering and logistics.

Simultaneously, Bank Alfalah with its focus on payment solutions and digital assets is creating solutions for Dastgyr customers that will allow them to avail banking and payment services as well as financing in a seamless manner.

On this occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah said, “At Bank Alfalah, we are continuously striving to facilitate the growth of a digitized ecosystem within the banking and finance sectors. Our focus on creating robust infrastructures, not just for our customers but for other entities as well will Insha’Allah allow us to leave a lasting impact on the economy holistically.”

Muhammad Owais Qureshi, Founder of Dastgyr Technologies said that this is a landmark partnership for Dastgyr that enables us to provide deeper customer facilitation and takes us further on our mission of financial inclusion for SME retailers in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

