ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Oman bilateral naval exercise ‘THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021’ conducted

Press Release 20 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in bilateral naval Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021 (TAT-21) in North Arabian Sea. The Naval exercise included participation of surface & air units beside Naval Special Operations Forces from both navies.

The Omani Navy Task Group comprised of RNO ships AL DHAFERAH and AL SEEB. Whereas, Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Royal Air Force of Oman also participated in the exercise. During harbour phase of the exercise, operational and tactical level discussions and pre-exercise conferences were also conducted. Commanding officers of visiting RNO ships called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast; wherein, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officers of visiting RNO ships also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Pakistan Navy for conduct of Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited RNO ships and interacted with officers and men onboard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Chief of the Naval Staff Pak Oman bilateral naval exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021’ RNO ships

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pak-Oman bilateral naval exercise ‘THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021’ conducted

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories