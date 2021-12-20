Pak-Oman bilateral naval exercise ‘THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021’ conducted

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) participated in bilateral naval Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021 (TAT-21) in North Arabian Sea. The Naval exercise included participation of surface & air units beside Naval Special Operations Forces from both navies.

The Omani Navy Task Group comprised of RNO ships AL DHAFERAH and AL SEEB. Whereas, Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Royal Air Force of Oman also participated in the exercise. During harbour phase of the exercise, operational and tactical level discussions and pre-exercise conferences were also conducted. Commanding officers of visiting RNO ships called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast; wherein, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officers of visiting RNO ships also extended gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Pakistan Navy for conduct of Exercise THAMAR AL TAYYIB 2021. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also visited RNO ships and interacted with officers and men onboard.

