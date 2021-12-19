ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands in Malaysia displaced after non-stop rainfall

Reuters 19 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of people in Malaysia have been displaced by flash floods following non-stop rainfall since Friday morning, officials said on Saturday.

Eight of the country’s 16 states and federal territories saw water levels rising to dangerous levels, according to a government website tracking flood developments.

In Selangor, the country’s wealthiest state surrounding capital Kuala Lumpur, more than 3,000 people were evacuated to temporary relief shelters, the state’s chief minister Amirudin Shari said in a statement. Rainfall in the state had been more than double the previously highest recorded level, and flood levels had reached 4.5 metres in affected areas, Amirudin said, without saying when the previous record had been set. He said 46 relief centres were in operation and victims would undergo free and regular COVID-19 screening.

The state fire department found 3,786 flood victims in Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts by the afternoon, its chief Norazam Khamis told Reuters.

Ashraf Noor Azam, a 26-year-old resident from the district of Shah Alam, said he had not expected the situation to be so serious and had been forced to leave his car on the side of a highway.

The meteorological department warned that heavy rain in Selangor and several states would continue until Sunday.

Malaysia Rainfall flash floods

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Thousands in Malaysia displaced after non-stop rainfall

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories