Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan calls on COAS

BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2021

Jasper Wieck, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian measures were discussed.

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

Army chief emphasized that the world can "ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan, prone to economic collapse."

Pakistan urges US to unfreeze $9.5bn Afghan assets

"COAS stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe," ISPR statement said.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, it added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

