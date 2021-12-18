SSUET holds workshop on artificial intelligence transportation system

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Prof Dr Valiuddin while addressing at a workshop on “Artificial Intelligence Transportation System” organized by SSUET Civil Engineering & Architecture department has said that according to the latest WHO data published in 2018, road traffic accidents deaths in Pakistan reached 30,046 or 2.42 percent of total deaths. Pakistan stands 95 in the world ranking of road safety measures.

He said that the economically productive age groups (15-64 years) in Pakistan is involved in 75 percent of road accidents’ fatalities and injuries.

Moreover, 1,461 persons affected due to disability from road crash injuries per 100,000 people.

While speaking on “Karachi Road Safety Scenario and Efforts for Reducing Crash Burden”, the keynote speaker, renowned Neurology and Trauma Expert, Prof Dr Rahsid Jooma, said that the 90 percent of traffic deaths occur in less developed countries.

Keynote speech on road crash analysis and crash worthiness concepts was delivered by Engr Dr Omer Qureshi, CEO Automotive Design and Crashworthiness Research (ADCR), Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad. Giving a highly involved presentation, Dr Omer Qureshi provided insight of various incidents happened in Pakistan with the help of scientific analysis of each of case studies discussed.

Dr Afzal Ahmed, ITS expert from NED University said that the public transport is safer than the private transport and 52 percent of total road accidents are caused by motorbike riders.

Good public transport system could reduce the number of motorbike riders, resulting in fewer accidents.

Dr Afzal Ahmed shared results of using drone technology in road safety research.

Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali said that the Internet of Things (IoT) can be an important part of our life. IoT in transportation would prevent damage and mitigate accidents to make road safer. It provides real-time data to drivers.

